Espy gives PPE

Two years ago, the U.S. Senate race between Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith was Mississippi’s biggest political story. In 2020, the same candidates are running the same race, which this time has been overshadowed by the presidential election and COVID-19.
Espy’s campaign swung through McComb on Wednesday, where the Democratic former congressman and secretary of agriculture under President Bill Clinton was giving out face masks and gloves at East McComb Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Espy highlighted the importance of personal protective equipment in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, “despite the fact that some folks in Washington said it was a hoax.”
“Some folks said it would miraculously disappear,” he said. “Some folks said it would be over by Easter, and Cindy Hyde-Smith said it would be over in two weeks. That was in March. All of that was wrong. It is all misinformation.”
Espy, along with local Democratic officials, including state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, state Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and McComb Selectman Devante Johnson, gave out bags containing five masks, five pairs of gloves and a small bottle of hand sanitizer, along with yard signs.
Hyde-Smith won the 2018 special election to serve the balance of former Sen. Thad Cochran’s term after Cochran resigned, receiving 53% of the vote, making the 2018 contest one of the closest U.S. Senate races in deep-red Mississippi in recent memory.
“This race is different because we are in a pandemic,” Espy said. “I am a candidate who loves to shake hands, I like to slap backs, I like to hug, I like to kiss babies, but we can’t do it now because of social distancing, so our campaign pivoted, and we are acclimating to the new environment, and we are really thriving.”
Espy hopes to build on the momentum from two years ago.
“This race is polling very well right now. People already know that we did so well in the last cycle. Now they are coming into this cycle appreciating that it is already competitive,” he said. “I am speaking on the issues now, and we think it is going to be a much better race, and frankly, I think I am going to win.”
Espy said the Republican leadership of the U.S. Senate is failing to manage the pandemic. The Democratic-controlled House passed a second round of virus relief, known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act or HEROES Act, in May, but the Senate hasn’t taken it up.
“Right now, the Senate is on recess, and they are on vacation while we still have the coronavirus surging through Mississippi, and she has not said anything,” he said.
If elected, Espy said he would try to work across the aisle to prevent this type of gridlock.
Espy said “I really believe” that the Senate will flip to Democratic control, but there will still be room for bipartisanship.
“We already have Roger Wicker there, and he is going to be there for another four years, so I believe that Mike Espy, who can work with Roger Wicker, is going to be a great compliment to make a team for Mississippi,” Espy said of Mississippi’s senior Republican senator. “Even if President Trump wins, I will tell you that I can work with anybody. I’ve already done it before when I was a member of Congress and when I was a Cabinet secretary,”
Espy chided Hyde-Smith for not making an effort to connect with Mississippians and instead being a robot for the GOP.
“Whether Mitch McConnel is the majority leader, he can’t tell me how to vote like he does Cindy Hyde-Smith, or if it is Chuck Schumer, who might be majority leader if it flips, he can’t tell me how to vote. The only signals I’ll take will be from the people of Mississippi,” he said. “I think for myself. I write my own words, and, as I said before, no one can tell me how to vote.”
Espy said Hyde-Smith has not held a town hall meeting since taking office and noted that if he were elected, he would hold two meetings a month until he had at least one in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
“How can you represent, and you don’t have town hall meetings to engage not just your voters but also your constituents? That is just ridiculous,” he said. “I’ll go everywhere in Mississippi to engage the constituents, ask them about their needs, wants and desires.”
Espy also gave his opinion on the Black Lives Matter protests erupting through the nation, noting that it is a constitutional right to protest, but he condemned the rioting happening in cities like Kenosha, Wis., where two people died following protests after a Black man was recently shot multiple times by police and paralyzed.
“The Black Lives Matter movement was already there, but it grew in prominence and significance because everybody realized that what they were trying to say is really true, that African Americans — and particularly African American men — were at the at the wrong end of the police baton and the wrong end of the gun far too often,” he said.
“We had a lot of protesters to form, as is their right, but I believe those protests should be peaceful, and I believe most of them have been peaceful.
“There are people that have been incited. People who have been egged on. People who have been encouraged for wrong reasons to come down to Kenosha armed with assault weapons as if they are going to protect businesses from vandalism and burning when that is the job of the police and the National Guard.”
He said, with all this in mind, looting and burning are not the same as protesting, and he condemned them.
“Peaceful protesting is good. Burning or threatening to burn buildings is wrong, and those are of great concern to me, and the response to that for a president to incite people to come in and such that down is not right.”
Espy also took a moment to speak on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.
“I fully expect and hope that after November, we are going to have a new president. We need Joe Biden in the office because he will bring this nation back to a state of normalcy,” he said. “I know Joe Biden. He is a friend of mine. He is a man of great empathy, capacity and he’s experienced.”
