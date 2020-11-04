Ballot initiatives to change the state flag and adopt major policy changes on medical marijuana and the way statewide elections are decided saw overwhelming support in Tuesday’s election, while voters made no changes in the state’s congressional delegation.
The vote to change the state flag from a banner adopted in 1894 that featured the controversial Confederate battle emblem to a new design featuring a magnolia blossom saw overwhelming support. With 94% of precincts across the state reporting Tuesday night, the new flag design passed with 72% of the vote.
The vote to amend the state Constitution to legalize medical marijuana passed with 68% of the vote with 92% of precincts reporting.
Voters also had to decide how the state would initiate a medical marijuana program, either through steps laid out by advocates who petitioned for the measure to appear on the ballot or a less-decisive proposal put forth by the Legislature. Voters sided with medical marijuana advocates’ Initiative 65 over lawmakers’ Initiative 65A with 74% of the vote, based on results from 92% of precincts.
Voters also removed a Reconstruction-era provision that says candidates for statewide office must win both the popular vote and a majority of Mississippi’s 122 House districts in order to claim victory. That constitutional amendment passed with 78% of the vote, based on ballot results from 92% of precincts.
Supporters of the change said the rule needed to go because it unfairly stacked the deck against Black candidates seeking statewide office in Mississippi, which has the nation’s highest per capita Black population but has never elected a Black person to statewide office.
Meanwhile, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., won re-election over Democratic challenger Mike Espy with 57% of the vote, based on results from 93% of the state’s precincts.
That contest was a rematch of their 2018 race that came about after former Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith, a former state agriculture commissioner and state senator from Brookhaven, to replace the retiring Sen. Thad Cochran.
“The only thing better than beating Mike Espy is beating him twice,” Hyde-Smith told supporters Tuesday night in Jackson.
In Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional district, Republican incumbent Michael Guest easily defeated Democratic challenger Dorothy Benford with 65% of the vote.
