Risky roads

A McComb native and motorcycle enthusiast died in a collision Friday afternoon on Johnston Station and Barnett roads.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones confirmed Steve Johnson, 48, of McComb, died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
Jones said Johnson was driving a motorcycle and the other driver was in a “motor vehicle,” but he did not know its make and model.
Sheriff’s department officials could not be reached for more information.
Johnson, the owner of Mississippi Shed Shakers, which makes portable buildings, was recently featured in the Enterprise-Journal’s Industry special section. He had worked in that industry for 26 years.
Johnson also helped with fundraising with A.B.A.T.E., a local motorcycle group that holds fundraisers for various charities in the area.
“He never failed to be present at a fundraiser and always was giving all he thought should be done,” A.B.A.T.E. member Beth Sullivan said in a Facebook post. “I can’t tell you how much he’s done to help with folks that were in need. Everyone will miss him, but I know that I sure will any time there’s another fundraiser because he always helped us raise money for anything A.B.A.T.E. or anyone else.”
Johnson was affectionately known as “Chicken Wing” to his friends and family for his cooking abilities — especially wings.
Services for Johnson were held Monday.
Magnolia man killed on I-55
In other news, another wreck in the area around midnight Sunday on Interstate 55 resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said Kenneth Lee Dupre, 64, of Magnolia, was walking down the interstate after crashing his vehicle in the median when Neal Binkley, 44, of New Orleans, who was traveling southbound in a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, struck Dupre.
Dupre was pronounced dead on the scene.
Monday morning saw another wreck on Interstate 55 southbound near Dixie Springs that injured a driver, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Eric Jones, 18, of Brookhaven, was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his black Chevrolet Avalanche after it veered into the median and overturned.
Jones’ condition was unknown Monday afternoon, but officials said he was conscious when first responders arrived on the scene.
MHP officials said at the scene that equipment failure appeared to have caused the accident. The truck’s back right tire and hub assembly was missing from the vehicle at the scene of the accident.
