Pike County supervisors agreed Friday to accept a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant to build 10 single-plane enclosed hangars at the McComb-Pike County Airport.
The matter will go before the city board for its approval Tuesday. The deadline is Feb. 26.
In a related matter, supervisors approved Lynn D. Martin as a joint city-county appointment to the airport board at the request of the city board. Her term will run through 2023.
The estimated cost for the hangars totals $800,000. The grant will provide half that amount, with the city and county to come up with the rest.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm said the city and county will have two years to arrange financing, which the airport board will seek.
The city and county boards will have the option of letting the grant expire if they decide not to get a loan.
The hangars will be rented to airplane owners, which will offset most of the cost in the long run, Lott said.
Airport board chairman Robert Hensarling said there’s a definite need for the hangars.
“There seems to be a nationwide shortage of hangars,” Hensarling said. “I understand there’s around 20 planes at Hammond that are just sitting out. We don’t have any hangar space available right now.”
Supervisors agreed the hangars are a needed asset.
“The funding’s out there and the rates are so low we’d be foolish to turn this down,” said board president Robert Accardo.
He and other supervisors cited the airport’s regional appeal, noting plans for a new National Guard armory at Gateway Industrial Park and planned development at Okhissa Lake in Franklin County.
“It’s got so much potential and we need to push this,” said Supervisor Jake Gazzo.
Lott said Entergy is preparing easements to run power to the armory site so the Guard can install lights and store equipment.
