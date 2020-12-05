Guy’s: Compounding in the time of COVID

As with most businesses, 2020 has been a “survival year” for Guy’s Pharmacy on Marion Avenue — including a temporary shutdown except for a drive-through, and employees out for COVID-19 or quarantine.
Through it all, Guy and his employees continue to fill prescriptions and compound medications. Guy even opened a new pharmacy on Highway 98 in Tylertown.
“When Fred’s went out of business, we hired all of those employees. We’re open in the old Fred’s building. We remodeled,” Guy said.
If any business qualifies as essential during a pandemic, it’s a pharmacy.
Even coronavirus patients who don’t see a doctor need a drug store — such as for over-the-counter remedies like Vitamins C, D and zinc, all of which are recommended for fighting the virus.
Guy’s has also been filling prescriptions for Pepcid, Z-Pak antibiotic and dexamethasone steroid, which some doctors are prescribing to help COVID patients.
Guy has been attending webinars on natural remedies that show promise in Covid healing. Advising customers on holistic alternatives is one of his specialties, and his stores are well stocked with supplements.
He’s particularly proud of his Innovative Pharmacy compounding lab, which is accredited by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.
“We try to be some of the best of the best,” said Guy, who has served the past three years on the board of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists.
Guy’s lab makes a variety of prescription medications for adults, children, even animals, for use as pills, creams or intravenously. They can be custom-made for an individual patient’s special needs.
Examples include bio-identical hormones, topical pain gels and hemorrhoid suppositories.
Bio-identical hormones help a patient “find that balance that they had in their prime,” Guy said.
Many chronic pain sufferers find relief through the topical gels.
As for hemorrhoids, “We’re famous for our rectal rocket, which is a suppository that is supremely beneficial for hemorrhoids, internal and external,” Guy said.
The McComb pharmacy has 18 or 19 employees, including a new pharmacist, Loraine Smith. She replaced Emily Irvin, who moved back home to Georgia.
“Loraine has Emily’s demeanor, care for folks, see what they need, efficient,” Guy said.
After Covid hit, the pharmacy, like many other businesses, had to shut its doors for a time.
“We closed and had the drive-through,” Guy said. “Once people get habituated to something, we’ve got so many people in the drive-through now.”
He recommends people come inside for all but the simplest transactions.
Meanwhile employees wear masks, wash hands and sanitize the premises.
“Probably within the last hour, that door has been cleaned,” Guy said.
Through it all, the store continues “just meeting the needs, just meeting the Covid needs,” he said. “We’ve stepped up for that. Yes, we’ve had some of that, but all of our folks have stepped up and are serving the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.