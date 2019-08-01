If you’ve ever thought politics has become so contentious these days that nobody would be willing to run, think again.
With multiple Pike County supervisor positions coming open, a throng of hopefuls has jumped in the races.
District 3 Supervisor Chuck Lambert and District 5 Supervisor Gary Honea are both retiring from the board. Each served three terms as supervisor, and Lambert was longtime county administrator before that.
While candidates seeking re-election often face opposition, a vacant seat tends to draw many more.
In District 3, five Republicans and six Democrats are competing in the Aug. 6 party primaries. To win, a candidate must get at least 50 percent plus one vote. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff Aug. 27. The nominees for each party with face off in the Nov. 5 general election.
In District 5, there are four Democrats and just one Republican. The Democratic nominee will face the Republican in November.
Republican candidates in District 3 are former Pike County District 3 election commissioner Robert Accardo, Friendship Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Dwain Brister, Rick Brister, business owner William “Rusty” McCulley and McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie.
Democrats are Justin Bruce, South Pike teacher/ coach Gyromee T. Magee, Pat Martin, North Pike School Board member Etta Bateaste Taplin, St. Mary Academy Inc. and Southern Mississippi Adult Day Services owner/operator Mary Thompson, and First Unity Federal Credit Union employee Alton Witherspoon Jr.
In District 5, Democratic candidates are Dollar General employee and Armed Forces Vocational Aptitude Battery Administrator Fred Klunk, Thaxter Pittman, Eddie Simmons and Kor Ministries pastor Christopher Upchurch.
The sole Republican candidate is beef cattle farmer and Mississippi Department of Transportation lab technician Lee Fortenberry, son of the late longtime District 5 supervisor Carroll Fortenberry.
