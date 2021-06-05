The North Pike school board and Superintendent Dennis Penton traded small gifts as Penton's last regular meeting in charge of the district wound toward its close.
Board President Scott Campbell gave Penton a card that he joked wasn’t signed by all the board members because he was in charge of getting the signatures and “we know how men are.”
He said he was getting signatures before the meeting started, but trustee Chris Richardson attended by phone rather than in person.
In return, Penton noted that North Pike hangs portraits of former superintendents on the wall in the central office meeting room, and he presented a framed photograph of himself to join the lineup — with him wearing the all too familiar face mask mandated for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate your service and what you’ve done for the district,” Campbell said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with you.”
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been seven years,” Penton said. “This has been a great place to work.”
In district business, the board approved stipends of $100 per day for certain instances of professional development.
Board members also approved giving notice to certain employees that they may be paid by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act funds, contingent on the availability of those funds.
In other business, the board:
• Approved recommendations to positions paid by federal programs for the next school year.
• Accepted Fererllgas’s bid of $1.34 per gallon for liquid propane gas. Herring Gas also bid $1.34 per gallon, but included fees and surcharges that Ferrellgas did not.
• Approved keeping a nurse on staff during summer school sessions, and approved summer bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
• Accepted donations to the fast-pitch softball team, the middle school activity fund and FFA program.
• Discussed a personnel matter in executive session.
