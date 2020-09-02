South Pike officials welcomed the addition of sports finance management software on Thursday, but they were even more interested in what the game experience would look like for spectators.
Athletic Director Hilton Harrell told school board members that attendees at athletic contests would have to be spaced out and masked in order to be in the stands.
He described rules saying crowds would be limited to two people per participating athlete, band member or cheerleader, which Gov. Tate Reeves ordered before deciding to amend those rules on Monday.
Schools may now fill seats in the stands up to 25% of the sports facility’s capacity.
Regardless the number of people, Harrell said social distancing and mask-wearing will be strictly enforced.
“I’ve heard of places where a game was ongoing, and a group of people took off their masks,” Harrell said. “The AD there said they would stop the game if they didn’t put their masks back on.
“That’s the kind of thing we’re going to have to do.”
Harrell also asked the board to approve the use of the DragonFly Max management program for keeping records such as player physicals and making payments to MHSAA and game officials.
“That will make less work for Miss DeLorean (Hall, the district business manager) and mean less paperwork for us” coaches, Harrell said.
The board voted unanimously for the program.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said online classes, which all district students have been taking since the first day of school on Aug. 17, have been going well.
The district’s feeding program, however, has faced problems, she said, between some meals being delivered by school buses and low participation in meals both delivered and offered for pickup at the schools.
That program ends Friday, with students expected to return to in-person classes on Tuesday.
In preparation for the students return to the school buildings, Scott said all of the sneeze guard barriers needed have been installed, and the district has the equipment it needs to sanitize buildings daily.
In other business, the district approved a contract for a computer testing program keyed to the state’s educational benchmarks for a little more than $40,000.
