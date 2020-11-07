Stressed out? Shook up? Try local walking trails

They call it Election Stress Disorder. It’s what a lot of us, maybe all of us, have been experiencing for too long. And one of the best remedies, at least temporarily, is to go for a walk.
Which is exactly what I did on Election Day.
For lunch Tuesday I drove down to the Pike County Multipurpose Complex walking track on Quinlivan Road.
Southwest Mississippi is blessed to have plenty of public places to go walking, at least one per county (at least in theory). I tend to go wherever’s convenient.
In Pike County there’s the multipurpose complex, plus Reid Memorial Park on Highway 51 South in Magnolia and Percy Quin State Park. The trail at Bogue Chitto Water Park is closed for renovations.
Amite County is getting a new trail at Ethel Vance Natural Area, but it’s not finished yet.
Walthall offers a nice stroll at Holmes Water Park, but lately most of the area had been gated, probably to install Christmas lights.
In Lincoln County there’s a path at Lake Lincoln State Park.
In Franklin, there’s Clear Springs Recreation Area west of Bude, which has a three-trail hiking-mountain biking system. Currently only one, 10-mile Richardson Creek, is open. The others are closed due to a lack of U.S. Forest Service funds to maintain them, though volunteers are working to change that.
There’s a lovely loop trail around a lake at Wilkinson County Park on Highway 61 north of Woodville. Unfortunately, the waterfall trails at Clark Creek Natural Area south of Woodville remain closed due to COVID, which doesn’t make much sense to me at this point.
On Tuesday, the most convenient trail for me was the multipurpose complex.
I parked at the trailhead and set off. The 2/3-mile paved loop has a slight incline on the north end, which is good for the heart. The multipurpose building, aka FEMA shelter, sits in the middle of the sprawling property. Woods border it all around except to the west, where Interstate 55 runs past a line of trees.
In the center of the loop is a vast, unmowed field with enough wildflowers and other plants to merit a school biology field trip. In fact, that’s true of all the trails.
There are a couple of covered benches along the way to stop and rest. The trail is mostly in the sunshine, which is great for a day like Tuesday, with blue skies and 68 degrees.
The cool air and surrounding woods brought back memories of childhood, when I roamed the woods on a regular basis. This time of year my buddies and I would build a fire and stand around smoking grapevines and planning adventures.
I suppose I never outgrew my boyhood. That’s what the late Norman Gillis Jr. used to laughingly tell me when commenting on my outdoor articles.
I made a couple loops around the FEMA shelter, pausing to admire wildflowers, then toted my lunch to one of the pavilions, which was in the cool shade.
Let’s see: sardines, crackers, sweet tea, granola bars. Life is too short for cheap sardines, so I had a box of “Wild Planet Wild Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon — Lightly Smoked.”
Even high-end sardines like these cost just a few bucks, after all. As for the “wild” part, I admit I didn’t know there were non-wild sardines. These were also “scale free, sustainably caught in the North Pacific.”
According to the fine print, they were processed in Thailand. Well, I suppose that’s OK by me. I have friends in Thailand.
I drained the oil in a place raccoons could get to and set to. The saltines were crisp, the sardines superb. The can actually had a slice of lemon on the bottom for that little wang of flavor.
I feel sorry for people who don’t eat sardines, which is apparently the entire generation younger than me as well as much of my own generation.
Sardines are highly nutritious, with a long list of heart-healthy and cancer-fighting ingredients. Who knows? The decline in sardine eating may be what’s wrong with this old world.
Walking is also good for you, in fact considered one of the healthiest if not the healthiest form of exercise, both physically and mentally. Yet sometimes it seems Americans do everything they can to avoid it.
A walk on one of our nature trails may seem low-key, but there are adventures to be had.
At Percy Quin, for instance, a local woman recently got lost on the swampy walking trail.
At the Friends of Percy Quin State Park Facebook page, she posted this under a photo of a wooden foot bridge:
“Y’all, I got lost after this bridge and had to call my husband. ... I panicked out. I got past the last bridge and didn’t see the blue arrow and kept walking and then freaked out.”
Another hiker responded, “I figure that’s happened to most all of us.”
The woman’s advice to others: “Have someone drop you off and pick you up. I wouldn’t take young kids. I actually did the whole walk in flip-flops.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.