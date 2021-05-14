A group of young rock stars will mark the 40th anniversary of MTV with a performance today at the Grammy Museum in the Mississippi Delta.
The museum in Cleveland, Miss., is hosting an exhibit called MTV Turns Forty.
It focuses on the role of Mississippi native Bob Pittman, who was instrumental in the creation of MTV in 1981.
Pittman went to high school in Brookhaven and started working in broadcasting at a radio station there as a student.
Today’s performance gives other Southwest Mississippi high school students a chance to make their mark in music as Hippies in the End Zone, North Pike High School’s rock band ensemble, participates in the museum’s celebration.
The group of 13 North Pike High Schoolers will take a charter bus from Summit to the Delta Music Institute in Cleveland to record two songs today, said Troy Aucoin, whose son Robbye Aucoin plays drums for the band.
After recording, the band will head over to the museum for a 3 p.m. performance.
“This is such an opportunity that the band director is giving them,” Aucoin said. “A lot of local bands don’t get opportunities like this at all, let alone at such a young age.”
The exhibit and will feature pieces from legends such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Run-DMC among others.
“I’m pleased and proud that my home state of Mississippi is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV,” Pittman, now chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Mississippi and MTV are two of the great formative influences in my life, and I’m delighted that they’re coming together for this anniversary celebration.”
Admission to the museum exhibit will be free today and Saturday.
