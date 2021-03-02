With the exception of K-12 schools, Gov. Tate Reeves lifted statewide mask mandates on Monday, as well as all COVID-19 restrictions at businesses, citing falling case numbers.
"No county currently meets the criteria put in place for a mask mandate," he said.
The lifting of the restrictions in Mississippi comes the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the same move in that state.
Local mask mandates remain in effect in McComb, Summit and Magnolia, which have their own executive orders in place.
“The actions we’ve taken have gotten us to a point to where our hospitalizations are ... where they were in late May of 2020," Reeves said.
The lifting of mask mandates, which would allow bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity.
But the governor also indicated that just because people can do the things they were once used to doesn’t mean they should.
“If you go into a bar without a mask and you’re 75 years old and you have pre-existing conditions and you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re taking a risk,” he said. “If you’re over the age of 65 or if you’re over the age of 18 and yu have pre-existing conditions, comorbidities. ... don’t be in large crowds if you haven’t gotten vaccinated.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the easing of restrictions is no excuse to throw caution to the wind.
“There’s no way in heck I would go sit in a crowded bar right now, indoors or out,” Dobbs said.
The moves comes as Mississippi has seen a drastic reduction in case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths on the heels of a massive winter storm that made travel difficult, virtually shut down cities and kept people hunkered inside.
