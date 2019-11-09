Pike County supervisors received eight applications for road superintendent, and three of those are also applying for the deputy superintendent position.
Supervisors are seeking to replace Mike Duncan, who retires Dec. 31. The deputy superintendent hire, if approved, will be a new position.
Supervisors met Friday with incoming supervisors Robert Accardo, Lee Fortenberry, Jake Gazzo and Sam Hall, who won this year’s elections and will join Tazwell Bowsky on the board in January.
Board president Chuck Lambert said not all of the road superintendent applicants meet minimum requirements.
Bowsky and the incoming supervisors went through the applications and decided on four to be interviewed.
Supervisors scheduled the interviews to start 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 30 minutes apiece.
Lambert said they’ll be conducted in closed session, and supervisors will vote on them at the 9 a.m. Nov. 15 board meeting.
“We will be the ones who have to vote on it, of course, to be legal, but we will defer to y’all’s opinion,” he told the incoming supervisors.
He also predicted the four outgoing supervisors — himself, Luke Brewer, Faye Hodges and Gary Honea — will retire effective Dec. 31 rather than serve out their terms until the new one starts Jan. 6. If they don’t resign then, they won’t get their retirement checks until February, he said.
