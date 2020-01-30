Police in Kentwood, La., have made a second arrest in connection with the Dec. 28 fatal shooting that killed a South Pike football player and wounded two others.
Kentwood Police Chief Michael Kazerooni said officers arrested Trevon James, 18, of Tangipahoa, La., in connection with the shooting at a house party in Kentwood that killed Felix Varnado, a senior defensive back who was also this year’s homecoming king.
Varnado died of his injuries at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La.
Kazerooni named James a suspected shooter in the case, adding that he was arrested without incident and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count principal to second degree murder, two counts principal to attempted second degree murder and one count illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
The shooting started around 10 p.m. and wounded Tyquelle Jackson, 18, who was sent to the intensive care unit at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound the chest, and Veiontae Gardner, who was wounded in the back.
Kazerooni said the shooting was the result of an argument, and officers found expended 9mm shell casings at the scene.
Police already arrested Raddarian Robbins, 18, of Kentwood, after he surrendered to police to face charges of principal to second degree murder, two counts of principal to attempted second degree murder and the illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
“This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are anticipated in the very near future,” Kazerooni said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at (985) 229-6305.
