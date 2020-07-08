Amite board wrangles road issues

LIBERTY — With limited funds from the state available, Amite County supervisors removed a few miles of county road from the list of State Aid routes on Monday, opting to take on the work of some bridge and road repairs themselves — with lower standards.
The move comes as supervisors faces orders from the state to provide a comprehensive plan to improve all bridges on State Aid roads.
County engineer David Cothren said bridges on State Aid roads must be rated to withstand at least 17,000-pound loads and tandem-axel vehicles.
However, many of the county’s decades-old bridges are made of timber pilings and are rated for about 14,000 pounds, making it all but impossible to withstand the amount of weight mandated by the state, given the county’s limited funds.
Until supervisors are able to devise a comprehensive repair plan, the state will likely not approve the use of State Aid funds for road and bridge repairs on some routes in the county.
Supervisors asked Cothren and board attorney Reggie Jones if they could remove sections of State Aid road from the register in order to do their own repairs while they seek a permanent solution.
Both approved of the idea and supervisors voted to remove sections of Hebron, Street and Kahnville roads from the State Aid list.
The county has about $1 million in State Aid available, but the cost of repairs or reconstruction on bridges would far exceed that sum. Costs for repairs to three bridges on Powell Road over the past year have totaled almost $6 million. alone One bridge is planned to be 190 feet long, one 90 feet long and the third is to be 40 feet long.
In another road-related matter, Quentin Road resident Tommy Jones asked supervisors to dump loads of gravel along a dirt road in the 5th District, just west of the Pike County line near Gillsburg.
Jones said the road severely washes out during heavy rains and it makes it impassible. He said neighbors have difficulty riding the road when it rains and the poor condition sometimes disrupts mail delivery.
The route is too muddy and constricted to allow two cars to pass at the same time and people often get stuck along their way, he said.
He said District 5 supervisor Tony Patterson has been responsive and helpful and thanked him for his work on roads there.
“The road is in better shape today than it’s ever been,” Jones said. “I’m also here to thank Mr. Tony for his work.”
Supervisors told Jones that it would take up to a year for new gravel or other repairs to set and that putting rock there would not immediately solve the problem of the washed out road.
Jones asked if he and his neighbors could purchase their own gravel and lay it down on the road without penalty.
Reggie Jones told him that those who live on the road can purchase gravel and donate it to the county barn to be placed along their road, if they so desire.
Patterson said he would like to pave the road eventually.
In related news, the Powell Road bridge project is moving along well, Cothren said. TL Wallace, the contracted firm on the job, is expected to set beams across the Amite River this afternoon.
The county paid the company $142,819 for work done on the project in June.
And Cothren said he still hasn’t found a sinkhole where board president Jackie Whittington has had a dozen loads of gravel go missing without a trace.
