Summit Councilwoman Pauline Monley was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday, a felony, for her part in a fight in McComb Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday.
A viral video shared on Facebook over the weekend shows a woman firing a gun at one person running toward Wal-Mart then turning to physically attack another person.
Monley surrendered to McComb police Monday on misdemeanor charges filed by one or more of the alleged victims. Those charges included simple assault, domestic violence and discharging a firearm inside city limits. She was released on $3,000 bond.
For the felony charge of aggravated assault filed by the police department, Monley’s bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Jwon Nathaniel on Wednesday.
Monley was booked at the McComb police station, arraigned and taken to the Pike County Jail.
Her hearing has been set for Dec. 16 in McComb Municipal Court, Nathaniel said.
Review of surveillance footage and interviews with the other two people involved in the fight led police to file the aggravated assault charge.
“After we completed our investigation, got the original video from Wal-Mart, looked at the video, interviewed Lillian Martin and Sherry Guy and after putting all the evidence together, McComb Police Department charged Councilwoman Monley with aggravated assault,” Police Chief Garland Ward said.
Since Monley wasn’t on the scene when police arrived at Wal-Mart Saturday, gathering all the evidence was necessary to decide on the charge, Ward said.
“We just wanted to get all the evidence before we charged her with anything,” he said.
Martin told the Enterprise-Journal Monday that she was the person Monley fired at, and Martin’s fiancee, Guy, was the person Monley allegedly slapped, after Monley followed them out of the store.
A person can still be charged with aggravated assault even if the bullets don’t hit anyone, Ward said.
On Tuesday, Monley told the Enterprise-Journal that her exiting the store at the same time as the other two women was coincidence, that she heard Martin make threatening comments about her and that she pulled her gun out in self-defense after Martin hit her over the head and came at her.
The three misdemeanor charges filed by the victims against Monley still stand. Ward expected Monley to file domestic violence and simple assault charges against Martin and Guy.
