North Pike officials approved building and renovation projects around the district that will likely use up the district’s bond issue funds and make campuses safer and more comfortable.
Middle school principal Allen Barron presented plans to cut doorways through a wall and add seating area to the school’s cafeteria.
“The cafeteria space we have now is 1,549 square feet,” Barron said. “That’s not enough for growing middle schoolers. They’re not getting a comfortable dining experience.”
Barron said an adjacent room, once a science lab and most recently used as a regular classroom, is available for conversion to cafeteria seating since fifth grade was moved off the campus to the new upper elementary school.
The renovation would add 1,059 square feet to the cafeteria’s seating space, about a 68% percent increase.
The room would have to have small trenches in the floor left from its days as a science lab filled in, he said.
He also proposed removing carpet from the nurse’s office, which used to be the main office, and replacing it with tile.
“I think that would be more appropriate and more appealing for students who need to see the nurse,” Barron said.
The cost for those projects was estimated at $20,400. Adding more cafeteria tables will be considered later,
Superintendent Dennis Penton presented plans for construction of the technology and maintenance building he proposed earlier this year.
The building’s cost of $92,000 would result in a storage facility for maintenance equipment and supplies and office space for the district technology coordinator.
Penton also proposed projects to address a drainage issue at the middle school and fencing to improve security and limit outside access at the high school.
Some of those projects will be funded by the last of the bond issue money that was also used to construct the new upper elementary school and four new classrooms at the high school, and expand the high school band hall, among other projects.
Penton said some cafeteria funds are eligible to be used for the cafeteria expansion at the middle school.
Board members unanimously approved moving forward with all of the proposed projects.
In other business, the board:
• Approved substitute nurse pay of $75 for a half-day and $150 for a full day.
• Approved hiring a consultant for the band program, using band funds.
• Approved contracts for testing services with Vine’s Education Testing Services and Presence Learning.
• Canceled a residential lease on 16th Section land for non-payment.
• Approved plans for timber sales and maintenance on 16th Section land.
• Accepted a donation from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and donations to the upper and lower elementary schools and the athletics program.
• Approved substitute teachers Joann Bullock, Jonashia Cameron-Wells, Terry Ferguson, Beverley Hackett, Beverly King, Maria Knox, Jimmie McKennis, Dora Mingo, Joseph Papisan, Alisha Pigott, Andrenette Ratcliff, Mailey Simmons and Bettie Torbert; and substitute cafeteria worker Becky Polk.
