Amite County teachers line up for vaccinations

LIBERTY — Amite County teachers ready for a return to normalcy are doing their part to bring an end to the pandemic.
Nearly 70% of the school district’s faculty had received a COVID-19 vaccine as of last week, Superintendent Don Cuevas told school board members at a March 18 meeting.
Physical reactions to the shots have varied from person to person, but peace of mind and increasing hope are the same for many of the teachers.
“Even if the smallest amount, the shot does make you feel some relief,” said Larry McDaniel, Amite County High School special education teacher.
McDaniel got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week at Amite County Medical Services in Liberty, which is coordinating schedules with teachers so they can get the shot there on Fridays.
Some arm soreness, a headache and fatigue were among the effects McDaniel felt from the shot, which he chalked up to his having had COVID-19, but the effects were brief.
“Yesterday, I wasn’t a normal tired; I felt like I’d just gotten over the flu. I took some NyQuil, woke up this morning and feel 100% normal,” he said.
Technology coach Adrian Swanigan eagerly signed up to get the shot right after the vaccine was available to teachers. He had no side effects whatsoever and is ready for Round 2.
For some teachers who weren’t as ready to commit to the shot, the accessibility of on-campus vaccinations made things easier.
Field Health Systems staff have come to the district’s schools with needles in tow the past few Tuesdays.
“Before then I hadn’t even looked into getting it done. It was on-site, so might as well,” said Kristie Robinson, Amite County High science teacher, whose only side effect was a sore arm for a day.
The district’s coordinated scheduling with Amite County Medical Services also helped McDaniel, a self-proclaimed procrastinator with a distaste for needles, take the plunge.
“If the school had not said anything, I’d have blown it off,” he said. “I knew I could leave school and go right there.”
Amite County Medical Services is roughly a mile from the high school.
The three high school teachers await a day that they can teach without masks on. Even though they’ve begun their vaccination process, they’re sticking to the CDC guidelines.
“It’s not time to let your guard down,” Swanigan said.
At the elementary school, special education teacher Lana Rainwater and kindergarten assistant teacher Netocha Williams have lamented all year the difficulties in having to connect with students from a distance and through masks.
It made getting their first doses of Moderna during one of Field Health’s campus visits the obvious choice for both, even with some nerves over how having had the virus could lead to side effects.
Williams had the virus in October, but felt no effects from the shot.
She does feel a greater security at her job, surrounded all day by people and high-touch surfaces, after taking it, she said.
While Rainwater had a slight fever and achiness, she didn’t even miss a day of work.
“I could tell my immune system was kicking in,” Rainwater said.
She is undeterred by possible second dose effects and plans to follow through with full vaccination.
For high school coach Richard Maxwell Weathers, his reaction to the vaccine was reminiscent of his symptoms when he had a severe enough case of COVID-19 in November to require four days in the ICU.
He said he felt most of the same symptoms except for the breathing issues that led to his hospitalization. His vaccine effects, severe fatigue and muscle pain, made him feel “glued down” for about a week and were about as bad as when he had the virus, he said.
Now fully vaccinated after getting his second dose in February, Weathers doesn’t regret taking the shot.
“My opinion is if it can save me from going through those breathing issues again, if it’s doing what they say it’s doing, then it was worth it,” he said. “Go through a little temporary suffering to save a lot in the future.”
