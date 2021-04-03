Pots of gold

Things began to boil over between two seafood markets, leading to an all out price war to see who could claim the title of King of Crawfish.
Crawfish prices are exceedingly high this year, with live crawfish selling at more than $3 per pound. By comparison, late in the 2019 season — the last not affected by the coronavirus pandemic — prices were less than $2.40 per pound, Baton Rouge television station WBRZ reported at the time.
The local mudbug market melee started the first week of March, after Christopher Douglas, owner of Da Cajun Shack on County Line Road, made a Facebook post about crawfish prices at $3.40 for live sacks.
“I said we would not be under sold. I was not talking about anybody in particular,” Douglas said.
Big Boys Deer Processing & Seafood on Barnett Road, which also runs Mr. Bill’s Seafood on Georgia Avenue in McComb, followed up with another post, proclaiming, “We have no time for games” and crowning the business the “king of seafood.”
The war caught a lot of attention, according to Douglas, who added that his suppliers got wind of it.
One of Douglas’ posts took a jab at Mr. Bill’s availability.
Big Boys Deer Processing & Seafood said it had plenty, telling Douglas, “I’ll send you back to Louisiana with your truck and your small bugs. You in the wrong pocket here.”
The prices slowly dropped, ending with Da Cajun Shack on top at $2.80 while Mr. Bill’s Seafood stalled at $2.85. Douglas said he was “ready to go down even more.”
“I know what everybody else is paying, so I knew he wasn’t going to go under $2.80,” Douglas said, noting he can go lower than market price due to buying direct from the source. “He (Mr. Bill’s) lost the battle, and we moved 624 sacks of crawfish in one day. Pike, Lincoln or anywhere around here has never seen that in a week’s time.”
On Friday, prices for live crawfish had risen to $3.15 at both Da Cajun Shack and Mr. Bill’s.
Big Boys and Mr. Bill’s Seafood owner Russell Phillips cast Douglas as an out-of-towner trying to outdo locals, adding that although he himself was born in Baton Rouge, he has lived in Pike County since childhood.
Phillips said he believes Pike Countians know good crawfish when they see it.
The war hasn’t left a bad aftertaste among the two business owners. Phillips said he does not know Douglas personally, but he had a good time with the crawfish war and believes it was good for both of their businesses.
“It was great publicity and was great for people as a whole. It isn’t about making yourself rich; it was about making it easier on folks,” he said of the lowering of prices. “It was mostly just a good advertisement. I love doing stuff like this. It was all fun and jokes the whole week.”
Phillips said that in his 20 years buying and selling crawfish, price fluctuation is just a part of the business.
“Overall this year has been good,” Phillips said.
He blamed the higher prices on new requirements that caused many farmers to upgrade their operations. Plus farmers are trying to recoup losses from last season, which was mostly a loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly dropped crawfish prices last year.
Philips said people from Louisiana to Memphis, Tenn., have contacted him about crawfish.
Despite the trash talk, Douglas said he doesn’t have any hard feeling for the owners of the competing seafood market.
“Saw some things behind the scenes, but I have no hard feelings,” he said. “I want every small business to survive, so I support other small seafood markets.”
Da Cajun Shack and Mr. Bills aren’t the only place in Pike County to get those coveted mudbugs. The Seafood Co., Buddy’s, Heads & Tails and the Tackle Box have them as well.
