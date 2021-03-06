A local school teacher has been charged with sex crimes against a child, McComb police announced Friday — more than a week after his arrest.
Police investigators last week charged South Pike High School teacher Jerry Winding, 49, of McComb, with touching a child for lustful purposes.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services and Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center alerted police to the allegations, and detectives began investigating.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said the incident behind the allegations against Winding occurred in December 2020.
Carter would not say where the incident happened. She said he was arrested at the police station on Feb. 22.
Newspaper archives show that Winding was rehired as a music teacher at South Pike High School in 2017, and he previously worked in the Amite County School District.
South Pike parent CK Nichols said Winding was teaching this school year but has not been sending class Zoom links to students this semester.
Nichols called the school to ask about it.
"They said he was out," Nichols said.
South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to requests for comment on Winding’s employment status with the school district.
“Because it is a personnel matter, we are unable to comment,” the district’s human resources coordinator Maria Felder said Friday.
Winding is free after posting $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday in McComb Municipal Court.
