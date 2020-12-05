Mississippi continues to be in an upward trajectory in coronavirus cases that smashed previous peaks from mid-July, with over half of Southwest Mississippi’s counties now under some form of a mask mandate.
Friday marked the third consecutive day the state reported more than 2,000 cases, adding 2,480 cases, a new record high, and 37 deaths for a total of 161,516 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,916 deaths.
Friday’s numbers mark the second time this week that the one-day infection record was broken.
The state’s daily case average for this week was 1,876, which obliterated the previous peak of 1,297.7 cases from the week of July 25 to 31.
Pike County’s daily infection average for the week was 13, which is up from last week’s average of 5 and from the 11 average for Nov. 14-20.
Lincoln County has been under Gov. Tate Reeves’ “surgical” mask mandate since Nov. 24. Eleven days into the mandate, the county’s average daily cases has decreased slightly from the week of Nov. 14 to 20, which was an average of 26 cases a day, to this week’s average of 22 cases a day.
Lawrence County, which was added to the mandate at the same time as Lincoln County, is on a similar trend.
Both counties had a peak about two weeks ago that overshadowed its previous high.
Lawrence County’s daily average this week was 8.6 cases down from the week of Nov. 14 to 20, when it was at a new peak of an average of 9.7 cases a day.
Amite County, which was just placed under Reeves’ mandate earlier in the week, reported a daily average of 12.4 cases this week. That is double the prior week’s daily average of 6.4 and triple the previous peak in mid-July, which was 4.9.
Franklin County was also placed on the governor’s mask mandate when Amite County was added. Franklin County also shattered previous highs in average daily case counts with 7.1 this week, up from the previous week’s average of 4 and the former peak on July 25 to 31, when the county had a daily average of 4.4 cases.
Coronavirus infections in Walthall County and Wilkinson County are both trending upward as well.
Walthall County’s daily average this week was 5.9, and Wilkinson County’s daily average this week was 4.4. Both are up considerably from September and October, but they have not reached their previous peaks.
Pike County reported 25 cases Friday for a total of 1,708 while Lincoln County added 30 cases for a total of 2,038 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Amite County went up by 25 cases Friday for a total of 618, Franklin County rose by 14 to 386, Lawrence County added 16 cases to 768, Walthall County reported five cases to 804 and Wilkinson County rose by 12 cases to 425.
