Pike County supervisors reluctantly voted 4-1 Monday to accept a bid to repave Old Highway 24, saying the work should have been done right the first time.
Supervisors accepted a $285,293 bid from Dickerson & Bowen, the lowest of three bids submitted. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky opposed, noting the road had been resurfaced little over a year ago and immediately displayed problems.
“I can’t see how a brand-new road can be in such bad shape,” Bowsky said.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm said the road drew complaints because it generates more noise and also has a dip in it.
“One of the original problems was the size aggregate,” Lott said, noting the aggregate, or rock, was larger than that used on most roads. “It was built by State Aid standards.”
The new job will overlay the section where the larger aggregate was used.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said problems consist of more than noise and a single dip.
“That rough surface undulates and it’s got dips in it,” Accardo said.
Board president Sam Hall asked if the contractor could be held partly liable. “It seems like we’re double-paying for the road,” he said.
Lott said the job is out of warranty.
“I think we should request a refund for the previous work,” Bowsky said in explaining his vote.
Supervisors had expressed concerns with the road’s surface in April 2019 after the initial project was completed. Engineer Chad Toles told supervisors then that the county still had $239,000 in State Aid funds that could be used to repair the stretch in question, 1.7 miles between Pleasant Grove and W.A. Walker roads.
No job for financial officer
Supervisors expressed concern Monday when they learned Raven Ashley had been discharged from the sheriff’s office.
Ashley worked as a financial officer under prior sheriff Kenny Cotton, then took a leave of absence to work as a military police officer in the service.
Hall said the sheriff’s office is legally required to hold a job open for her, but Sheriff James Brumfield said he offered two positions — patrol deputy and corrections officer — but Ashley declined both.
Brumfield said he had already chosen his own financial officer.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said the law allows an elected official to choose employees for key positions.
“I hate to think somebody had gone over and served their country and lost their job,” Hall said.
Bowsky asked county administrator Tami Dangerfield if she knew of any comparable position for Ashley in county offices, but Dangerfield said she did not.
In other business, supervisors:
• Rejected a $22,980 bid from TNT Lawn Care for lawn service on county properties and agreed to readvertise for bids. The bid was $2,860 higher than supervisors have been paying annually.
• Noted the resignation of Edward Sones Jr. from the sheriff’s office.
• Accepted a $359,838 bid from Beacon Construction for the Dykes-Walthall bridge project. The bid was the lowest of four submitted. The highest bid was $561,338. The engineer’s estimate was $581,660.
• Agreed to advertise to buy a used paving machine for the road department.
• Approved a contract with GovEase LLC to conduct online auctions of tax sales for a 1.25 percent fee.
