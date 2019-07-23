Officers from Pike County’s two largest law enforcement agencies graduated from the Southwest Crisis Intervention Team training, marking the second graduating class in Pike County, where lawmen officials are trying to inject some compassion into the way they treat people with mental illness.
The Crisis Intervention Program offers law enforcement officers training to handle situations involving the mentally ill, who often wind up in jail as they await bed space to open at a mental health facility.
In a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Pike County Courthouse Annex, speakers included Pike County Supervisor Faye Hodges, an early advocate of the Crisis Intervention Team training in Pike County, and Jones County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Maj. Jamie Tedford.
Hodges expressed her gratitude for the program as she shared Bible verses and offered a prayer to the graduates, who all entered the stage and received a pin that they will wear on their uniform to show qualification.
The graduates are McComb police Capt. Steve Powell, officers Kyle Brady and Caelan Coyle, Pike County sheriff’s investigators Cody Cooper and David Cullom, Pike County sheriff’s sergeants Chris Cox, Bena Williams and David Miller, deputy Tewamia Perryman, and Maj. Vincent Fernando.
"We wear this pin for the consumer, for the mentally ill," Tedford said. "And it didn't come easy."
Harold White of the National Alliance on Mental Illness then came upon the stage before the class lined up for a picture to say a few words about the organization.
"We at NAMI are the largest grassroot organization in the country for mental health in the county," he said."We are building for the people here to be able to serve our community."
Brent Hurly of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health said the issue of law enforcement and its interaction with the mentally ill surfaced in the late 1980s and in 1988 police in Memphis, Tenn., developed crisis intervention protocols widely known today as the "Memphis Model."
The program is a 40-hour course in which participants spend 15 hours in mental health lecture, 9 to 10 hours of role-play and the rest of that time talking to people with mental illnesses to personalize the various conditions they may find people struggling with.
"This program gives the officers another tool for their tool belt." said Sherlene Vince, director of A Clear Path of Southwest Mississippi Behavioral Health, formerly known as the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health District.
