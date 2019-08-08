Freshman Sen. Tammy Witherspoon held off a challenge from former Sen. Kelvin Butler in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary, winning re-election.
The Associated Press declared Witherspoon the winner on Aug. 7.
Across all precincts in the district, Witherspoon received 6,430 votes (52%) compared to 5,900 votes (48%) Butler received.
In Adams County, Butler carried the election over Witherspoon.
After the initial count of ballots from the precincts throughout the county, it appeared that Butler earned 1,182 votes (62%) compared to 734 (38%) brought in by Witherspoon.
These figures, however, do not include nearly 800 Democratic absentee ballots that are yet to be included.
In Pike County, Witherspoon carried the vote over Butler, receiving 2,032 votes (57%) compared to Butler’s 1,558 (43%). Both contestants are Pike County residents, so a close race there was anticipated.
In Amite County, Butler carried the race, receiving 828 votes (54%) as Witherspoon earned 697 votes (46%).
In Walthall County, Witherspoon received 1,145 votes (53%) compared to the 1,003 votes (47%) Butler received.
In Wilkinson County, Witherspoon received 1,626 votes (59%) compared to the 1,138 votes (41%) Butler received.
There are no Republican or third-party primary candidates, so whoever wins the primary claims the seat.
“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling great about the win,” Witherspoon said. “I lead with my platform.”
Her views on policy are what carried her on through the election to another term in the Senate, she said.
“Fully-funded education, criminal justice reform, Medicaid expansion and job development,” she said. “We stuck to the platform.”
Witherspoon is excited to continue serving the people throughout the communities of Senate District 38.
“I definitely want to thank the citizens of District 38 for continuing to allow me to serve,” she said. “I want to thank Mr. Butler for running an honorable and clean race and for his 26 years of public service.”
More than anything, Witherspoon said she is fired up about getting back into the legislature and advocating for her constituents.
