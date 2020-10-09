Authorities have yet to identify a person who died in a Jayess house fire last week.
Neighbors said they heard an explosion, and the sheriff’s office was dispatched at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to a house fire on 1150 Howard Cothern Road, near the Walthall County line.
“The fire consumed the house, two cars,” Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
He said the house had been under surveillance but he did not specify why.
“It was a house that we were watching. We had taken notice of it and were watching it,” Bellipanni said.
Outside the house and next to the cars, Friendship Fire Department firefighters found the victim’s body, on which there was no identification.
The sheriff’s office is waiting on the medical examiner to identify the victim through DNA or dental records.
There were other people near the property when the sheriff’s office arrived.
A man, a woman and children escaped the fire, Bellipanni said.
Although he declined to give more specific details on the fire’s cause due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Bellipanni said detectives believe that paint cans or spray cans were a factor in the fire’s start.
