Amite County supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to cancel nearly $1 million of State Aid planned for a new bridge on Mary Wall Bridge Road and instead use it to replace a timber bridge on Hebron Road.
Supervisor Butch Graves told county engineer David Cothren that Graves’ district has small timber bridges that are out of service and need replacing, and the money for the Mary Wall Bridge project could replace more than one small bridge.
“A big bridge — we don’t need it right now. We need help up here,” said Graves, who is supervisor for District 4.
The board can’t use Local System Bridge Program money to repair timber bridges, and Graves said patching timber bridges isn’t a long-term fix anyway.
The board’s decision means Mary Wall Bridge Road will be taken off LSBP and replaced with Hebron Road northeast of Liberty.
Graves said he plans to have the middle of three timber bridges over the Amite River on Hebron to be the first replaced with a concrete bridge.
It will be patched in the meantime while awaiting state approval and environmental survey before work begins.
The board also approved three payments out of Emergency Road and Bridge Repair state funds for work on Powell Road. Those included $3,799 and $290 to Cothren to pay contractors for bridge inspection and gravel density testing, respectively, as well as $2,999 to T.L. Wallace Construction for work on the project.
Chancery Clerk Jana Causey reported to the board that Judge Debra Blackwell has requested having a 72-inch TV installed in the courtroom for witnesses to attend trials via video conference.
Installation would likely involve drilling into the wall and therefore will require permission from the state Department of Archives and History.
Board attorney Reggie Jones told Causey she may have time to apply for CARES Act money, which must be applied for by the end of the year, but not to count on it.
While Jones questioned the need for the screen past the COVID-19 pandemic, he added that video conference is a popular option among expert witnesses who can be paid for appearing in court without having to travel cross-country.
Also at the meeting, supervisors:
• Told Causey to start seeking grants to address a leak resulting from some rotten crown in the courthouse’s structure.
• Approved additional pay to election commissioners who worked an extra day not initially considered in their compensation of $140 each. Supervisors increased it to $180 for the commissioners’ three days of work.
• Renewed the county’s full-time employees’ health insurance with United Healthcare and with AirMedCare which specifically covers helicopter airlifting. The latter increased by $15 per employee, so supervisors removed part-time employees from that policy, as part-timers aren’t eligible for benefits anyway.
• Reimbursed William Nunnery $848.75 after making a homestead adjustment due to error.
• Approved reimbursement on meals, mileage and hotel for Murry Toney, county veterans service officer, to attend a CVSO training conference in Jackson on Dec. 3.
• Denied a request from Anthony Short of Murray Land & Homes LLC to use the courthouse when closing his real estate billings.
• Reimbursed solid waste employees Rodrick Winfield and Lushedric Mays $119.25 each for earning their commercial driving licenses.
• Made the following personnel changes to the solid waste department: moved Jonathan Franklin and George Blackmon from full-time to part-time hopper at $8.55 an hour; moved Kevin Smith from part-time to full-time hopper at $1,651 a month; hired Deatrick Johnson as full-time hopper at $1,651 a month.
• Deleted a filing cabinet and a broken computer tower from the asset list.
• Signed off on Amite County School Board’s 16th Section hunting and fishing lease for Mitch Walsh and 16th Section residential lease for John Edward Newman.
• Signed off on the Mississippi Association of Supervisors’ 2021 proposals, which include legislation to fund the Homestead Exemption Reimbursement, to give counties authority for supervisors’ salary adjustments, to increase E-911 funding, to provide for Rural Fire Truck Acquisition and Rural Fire Truck funds, and to provide state funding for the First Responders Health & Safety Act passed in 2019.
• Heard a reminder from Causey that Feb. 1 is the deadline for the board to choose two students to receive $500 each as part of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship Program. More information about the scholarship is available at mssupervisors.org/scholarship-program.
