Woman killed in foggy wreck on 98

A foggy wreck on Highway 98 East killed a Magnolia woman Tuesday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James said Nellie R. Dodd, 76, was driving to the Dollar General east of McComb around 9 a.m.
Dodd, who was westbound in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, went through the crossover at the intersection of 98 and Candy Lane and missed the entrance to the store.
James said she pulled back into the eastbound lane of the highway when she was struck by a Sanderson Farms 18-wheeler driven by Gregory D. Sullivan, 54, of Magnolia.
Sullivan’s 2020 Western Star tractor-trailer smashed into the passenger side of Dodd’s pickup, tossing it into the ditch in front of the busy store.
James said Dodd was wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sullivan was uninjured in the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.