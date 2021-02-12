GLOSTER — Aldermen Tuesday appointed Betty Fenn to the town election commission to replace Lorraine Swaggart, who resigned due to health reasons.
The board also appointed Melvin Anderson and Michelle Haynes to the election resolution board, which counts absentee ballots.
Municipal elections are June 8 for aldermen and mayor. The candidate qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.
In other business, the board:
• Approved travel for deputy clerk Shalonda Weathersby to attend four-day training at Hattiesburg in March.
• Amended the budget for an emergency purchase of a $101,937 of a generator for the water plant from Taylor Power System of Clinton.
• Agreed to send letters to the owners of properties at 236 W. Railroad Ave. and 247 W. Tate St. ordering the lots cleaned.
• Agreed to get quotes to remove trees at East Railroad Avenue and Kahnville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.