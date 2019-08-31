A state trooper was among the motorists involved in a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Magnolia man on Highway 48 last weekend.
Charles Burris, 69, was transported to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead following the Aug. 24 wreck.
Troopers responded to the scene near the intersection of LeBlanc Road at about 3:35 p.m.
Burris was westbound in a 2006 Cadillac CTS when his vehicle apparently crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound Ford F-350 driven by John Patterson, 46, of Laurel, MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James said. Burris’ Cadillac also struck a state trooper in a Ford Explorer who was behind the pickup.
Patterson and an unidentified passenger escaped the incident unharmed, James said.
The trooper, who has not been identified, was transported to SMRMC and treated for minor injuries, James said.
All of the motorists were properly restrained, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.