The North Pike School District will return to a hybrid schedule as COVID-19 cases and quarantines rise exponentially, school officials announced.
North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton said the school board unanimously voted for the change Tuesday afternoon.
He said the school district would be split back into two groups. Group A will meet Mondays and Thursdays, and Group B will go to classes on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will continue to be a virtual learning day for the district.
“This Thursday will be the first day for group A and Friday will be group B,” he said. “This will be in place until the Christmas Holidays, and we will reevaluate at that time.”
He said there are approximately 145 students and staff in quarantine at the high school alone, with 20 students and staff confirmed to have the virus. Penton said the move to go back to hybrid learning was always in the cards as a backup if infection and quarantine rates got too high.
“It was already part of our restart plan if our numbers got to where we saw we needed to make an adjustment,” he said.
Noting the Thanksgiving holidays around the corner, Penton said district officials will continue to keep a close eye on the situation.
“We are hopeful, but we are cautious about it. We are definitely going to be monitoring from now until Christmas to make data decisions,” he said.
Meanwhile, McComb High School moved back to a completely virtual learning system for the next 14 days due to the number of instructors placed in quarantine.
During the week of Nov. 2-6, McComb had 145 students in quarantine and three to 15 students with the virus. Kennedy Early Childhood Center only has 66 of the quarantines, and Denman Junior High has 52. The district has 16 staff in quarantine, and in a Facebook post on Monday, the school district announced it does “not have enough staff to provide in-person instruction.”
South Pike School District reported between two and 10 students in quarantine across the district, with two to 10 students confirmed to have the virus. Parklane Academy continues to report no cases or quarantines to the state.
Amite County High School reported fewer than five staff members who contracted the virus last week.
None of the area’s private schools, including Parklane Academy, Amite School Center and Centreville Academy, have reported virus numbers to the state.
Private schools have the option of reporting their virus numbers to the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, which is expected to report those numbers to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Parklane officials have said they’ve reported their numbers to the MAIS, but state officials recently noted that the MAIS rarely reports numbers from its member schools.
