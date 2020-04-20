Mask maker donates her labors of love

By Caleb McCluskey
Enterprise-Journal
Janet Kitchens has been sewing for years. She even taught it for a few years, but now she is a one-woman mask production line, turning in masks to clinics, drug stores, families and just about anyone else she finds in need.
“I feel God. This is what he wants me to do,” Kitchens said.
Before the pandemic, Kitchens focused much of her efforts on quilt-making. She would donate quilts and clothes to places for children, and now she makes masks for them as well.
“I’ve been through quite a bit, and this is one way that I can help,” she said. “Especially children, I’d do anything for children.”
Kitchens was approached three weeks ago by a friend who also makes quilts about making masks. They got together a few times and made masks, but they work separately now. Kitchens works in McComb, and her friend works in Brookhaven.
Kitchens has donated masks all over the city from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, the OB-GYN, the hospital’s drug store, Summit Therapy, EMTs, and even the Liberty community center.
“I’ve made somewhere around 300 masks so far,” she said. “I turned in 40 yesterday. Twenty went to the cancer center, and 20 went to the ear, nose and throat.”
Friday, she had eight masks for a drug store employee to pick up and five or six for her daughter-in-law.
Her day is set to a specific schedule. Kitchens wakes up and starts working on her masks around 8 to 8:30 a.m. every morning until lunchtime when she takes an hour break.
After that break, she works again until 3 p.m. when she takes another break to do random chores and prepares dinner. After dinner, she goes back to work until bedtime. When all is said and done, Kitchens has about an 8 to 10-hour workday.
Kitchens said the process of mask-making takes days. Her process has her do different steps in large batches. Friday, she made strips of cloth to tie the masks securely to the head. People have donated different materials such as elastic to her, but she found that most medical professionals have preferred the tie on masks.
Kitchens does not have any family in the medical field, but she does have a 101-year-old mother and a plethora of family members, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she worries about constantly.
“I thank the good Lord for that,” she said of not having family working in the medical field, adding that she does still worry about her family. “I’ve given masks to all of them.”
At 80, Kitchens is in the high-risk of death category based on age alone, but she said she is not worried about catching the virus because she wears her mask when she leaves her home, and never leaves her car to deliver masks.
Kitchens said, in all her years, she has never experienced something like this pandemic. The closest she has gotten to this is when her son was a child and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is a polio-like syndrome that causes nervous system issues that lead to muscle weakness, reflex loss and can even cause paralysis.
“The only thing I can say that I’ve been through is that I lost my first husband, and I had a nine-year-old who got Guillain-Barre,” Kitchen said. “Through that episode, he also had a cardiac arrest, but he recovered and is doing well now.”
She said the shelter-in-place order hasn’t affected her much, adding that she only goes out to deliver masks or go to the store for essentials. She keeps herself busy during the self-quarantine by making the masks.
“It doesn’t bother me at all,” she said of the shelter-in-place order. “I stay at home. I keep busy working and just hoping it helps.”
She said she doesn’t stop at giving masks to hospitals and essential workers. She said when she goes to the store, she wears a mask and carries a few in her purse to hand out to people she notices without one.
“I give to anybody that’s needing,” she said about donating her masks. “I don’t ask for money either.”
Kitchens said she and her sister-in-law take care of Kitchen’s 101-year-old mother. She said she worries for her mother, but she had been through a lot before the virus began its spread. Her mother beat cancer, had a colostomy surgery, had the colostomy removed then replaced, and suffered a broken hip along with a hip replacement. Kitchens said the hip replacement barely slowed her down.
“We call her the energizer bunny,” Kitchens said. “They always talk about cats with nine lives, but I think she has more than that. I guess it is called God’s will.”
