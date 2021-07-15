McComb officials ran the gauntlet during a Tuesday night board meeting, approving multiple positions on numerous commission boards for the city.
The board skipped City Administrator David Myers’ recommendation of John A. Johnson for the Civil Service Commission board in favor of a backup.
Selectman Shawn Williams made a motion to appoint Johnson but it died due to a lack of a second.
The board later made an ammendment to the agenda to appoint Monica Dillon to the board, which was motioned by Selectman Ted Tullos and seconded by Selectman Devante Johnson.
Dillon, who previously unsuccessfully sought a seat on the McComb school board and other boards, flew through confirmation with a unanimous vote and will be on the board until 2027.
Dillon will take former Civil Service Commissioner Terrance Turner’s position. Turner did not apply for reappointment after his six-year term concluded.
The board voted to reappoint Micheal Guttuso and appoint Paul Brock, Steve Adams, Rachael Watson and Lashuan Thompson to the Historic Preservation Commission board. The board now has one vacancy because one applicant was disqualified due to not living within city limits.
Brock’s appointment was the only vote that was not unanimous, with Selectmen Ronnie Brock, who is related to Paul Brock, recusing himself from the vote. Paul Brock was confirmed in a 5-0 vote.
All planning commission appointments were for three-year terms. Guttuso’s will end in 2023. Brock’s and Adam’s terms will end in 2022 because they are filling terms that were a year overdue in receiving an appointment. Watson’s and Thompson’s terms will be up in 2024.
Next, the board voted to reappoint Philip Thompson and Johnny Turner, along with appointment of Lashaun Thompson, to the Planning Commission. There will also be a vacancy on the board.
Philip Thompson’s term will end in 2023, while Turner’s and Lashaun Thompson’s terms will end in 2024.
The board also reappointed William Garner to the Housing Authority Board.
The board had only vacancy but three applicants. Dillon and Stephine Carr also applied for the spot.
Garner’s term will end in 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.