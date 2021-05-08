Third the time’s a charm — at least that’s the hope of Terri Waterman-Baylor, who announced her intention this week to run again for the McComb Ward 3 selectman’s seat in next year’s elections.
“I don’t want to give up on my community, on my neighborhood,” Waterman-Baylor said. “I’ve been here — in September it will be 25 years — and I really feel like I’ve invested in our community.”
Baylor is one of two potential challengers to sitting selectmen who are making their intentions for next year’s election known early. John Bates announced he was running for Ward 4 last week. Qualifying for the election, which will be held in June 2022, doesn’t begin until January.
Waterman-Baylor said she believes it is time for a change on the city board, with a marked interest in community togetherness and unity across the city.
Education, infrastructure and crime are the three issues she plans to focus on throughout her campaign, adding that East McComb is in need of drastic changes to drive down crime and build up the community.
“I plan to put in the work because we have so many issues in this community,” she said. "Things have changed since the last time that I ran — especially the crime rate, which has really increased. I want to focus on things like that and make sure that our police officers and firemen have the resources they need to work in our community.”
Waterman-Baylor said she also wants to work on issues like litter, noting that an unclean neighborhood scares businesses away.
A teacher at South Pike High School, Waterman-Baylor said education is a big part of her life and a central focus of her platform.
This is the third time Waterman-Baylor has run for the seat. She lost to incumbent Selectman Devante Johnson in 2018. Before that, she lost to former Selectman Albert Eubanks in a special election in 2016.
Johnson has previously confirmed he would be running again, but attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
Waterman Baylor’s daughter, Jazmine Baylor, said she is proud of her mother’s level of persistence and love for her community. Baylor is a graduate of McComb High School and enrolled in Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.
“Honestly, my mom is always going to be a go-getter. She never gives up on anything, so that just shows her passion,” she said. “She really is focused and has a plan she wants to execute.”
Baylor said she has been helping her mother organize her new campaign during her free time between virtual courses.
“I’ve been with my mom and really working and helping her to build a strategic plan of how we can change the infrastructure of the neighborhood,” Baylor said.
