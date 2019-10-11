Autumn in the air at Summit Fall Fest

The weather forecast is blessing Summit’s annual fall fest, as it appears Saturday might be the only day of autumnal weather in the immediate future before the long summer turns to winter.
It’ll be sunny and brisk, with a high in the low 70s, and the count of vendors should be north of 100 as residents from around the area browse wares that are homemade, handcrafted and artisanally produced.
The festival starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Organizer Melissa Duncan said vendors are continuing to sign up to participate in the festival. Those selling arts and crafts will be lined up along Robb Street and those selling food will be along West Railroad Avenue.
Keys vs. Strings will be the featured musical act, and Summit First Baptist Church will have tables and chairs set up under a tent for people to sit back, relax, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the show.
“We thought that would be a great way for families to not have to feel rushed,” Duncan said.
Four pottery vendors will be on hand, as will craftsmen selling candles and woodworking.
“We have homemade candles. We have an artist,” she said.
Lindsey King will be selling her paintings that depict familiar local scenes.
“Her stuff is amazing,” Duncan said. “She’s doing a lot of local pictures. She’s gotten some of the places in Summit, some of the churches she’s painted. She’s really good.”
Other vendors will be selling clothes and cosmetics.
“We have some that are doing clothes for kids all the way up through adult sizes,” Duncan said.
And, it being an election year, some politicians will be on hand, but not enough to spoil the mood.
To properly take in the experience of the fall fest, a pancake breakfast from the Summit Rotary Club is a must. Rotarians wil be serving pancakes in the fire station from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The cost is $6.
But save room for more, as boudin, hog head cheese and pulled pork egg rolls from Potbelly’s Barbecue will be among the food for sale.
The Summit Partnership, which puts on the festival, will be having drawings featuring items from local merchants throughout the day.
“Merchants have donated gift certificates and items from their stores,” Duncan said.
Festival-goers can register for the drawings at the Partnership’s booth. T-shirts also will be for sale.
Duncan, a Summit native who has attended the festival all of her life, said it’s a good way to get a jump-start on Christmas shopping and to celebrate the fall, brief as it may be.
“We looked at the weather. ... Saturday it’s ging to feel good,” she said. “I remember going to the Summit Fall Festival every year when I was itty-bitty up until now. I remember it being really cold when I was little.”
It may not be bone-chilling on Saturday, but it should surely feel like fall.
