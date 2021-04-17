Four tornados, including one in Lincoln County, swept across Mississippi during last weekend’s severe weather, according to preliminary damage report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
MEMA officials said the EF-1 tornado had winds of 95 mph. However, Lincoln County had no reported property damage, according to MEMA’s damage assessment.
The other twisters were in Attala County, where an EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph was reported; Marion County, where an EF-1 with 105 mph winds was reported; Rankin County, where an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds was reported.
No one was injured or killed in the storms, MEMA said.
Reports of property damage included 10 homes and three businesses in Attala County, 23 homes and two farms in Chickasaw County, a home in Hinds County, a home in Issaquena County, 24 homes and a farm in Marion County, five homes in Pontotoc County, a home and a business in Rankin County, three homes in Warren County and a home in Yazoo County.
