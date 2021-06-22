TYLERTOWN — Walthall County and Tylertown reached an agreement for county Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn to collect the town’s taxes in coming years.
Hilburn, along with Town Clerk Lori Hawn and Tylertown board attorney Joe Stinson, met with supervisors June 7 to notify them of the agreement.
Hilburn said Stinson would draw up an interlocal agreement between the county and the town and submit it to county board attorney Conrad for review before bringing the agreement to the supervisors for a vote Wednesday.
If approved, the agreement would go into effect July 1.
In a different financial matter, Deputy Chancery Clerk Tanya Wilson brought an outstanding bill back to the board.
The county had disputed a bill from Hunt Southland Refining dating from Clennel Brown’s tenure as District 5 supervisor. A load of asphalt sent to a job on St. Pauls Road was found to be too cold and hard to spread on the road and was sent back to the plant, supervisors said.
However, neither the county nor the company had any record of the load being returned, and Hunt Southland has continued to bill the county.
“There’s no proof anywhere,” Wilson told the board. “It was just messed up all the way around.”
Mord suggested the board offer to pay half of the bill, $6,772.50, since there was no proof of what happened.
The board also addressed a shortfall in the countywide road fund.
County Comptroller Cindy Ginn said distributions from the state as part of the county’s share of petroleum taxes, normally $3,500 per month, had not been coming regularly over the past year or more, while some equipment and continued to be paid out of the fund.
She said the county could borrow from the general escrow fund to cover the shortfall and repay the escrow fund when the state catches up its disbursements.
Supervisors approved that plan and asked Ginn to call the Department of Revenue to see why the disbursements were not being made regularly.
