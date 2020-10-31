In case anybody has forgotten about COVID-19 or thinks they can get away from the pandemic while voting, election precincts will be festooned with reminders and staffed with workers who will have necessary precautions front of mind.
And with precautions in place for a high-turnout election, “It’s just common sense, lines are going to be long,” election commission Chair Trudy Berger said. “With social distancing, there are going to be delays.
“With so many people voting and so many absentee votes cast, there will be a delay in the reporting of results.”
Berger said 1,900 is the highest previous total of absentee ballots in Pike County for an election, while this year’s count is already near 3,000 and could be 3,500 or more by the end of the absentee voting period Saturday afternoon at 5.
Pollworkers, pollwatchers and any other people spending the day working in the voting precincts will wear personal protective equipment, observe social distancing of six feet as much as possible and wash or use hand sanitizer as needed.
Signs and the pollworkers will encourage voters to wear masks and observe social distancing, as well. Voters without masks will not be turned away, but masks will be offered to them before they enter the precinct to vote.
“We can’t require voters to wear masks, but voting will be faster if they do,” Berger said.
Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 — including shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, nasal congestion, sore throat or achiness — or anyone who reports being exposed to someone showing those symptoms will be asked to vote curbside rather than entering the precinct.
“It’s at the pollworkers’ discretion to ask people to vote curbside,” Berger said. “The Legislature gave pollworkers discretion there.”
She said people who refuse to observe social distancing may be asked to vote curbside as well.
In addition, each precinct has an occupancy limit, and in places where the occupancy is low, “obviously, there’s going to be a line outside,” she said.
Once voters make it into the precinct, they will be expected to place their identification face up on the reception table and step back, unless there is a partition between the voter and the pollworkers. Voters may step back up to the table once the pollworker has found their name in the voting records, then retrieve their ID and get an access card for a voting machine.
Because of the expected volume of voters Tuesday, Berger recommended that anybody who doesn’t have to vote either before or after work or at lunchtime, should try to vote at other “off-hours” during the day.
She also recommended that voters come by themselves or only with other voters.
“Some people think it’s awesome to bring their children with them to vote,” Berger said. This time, “don’t. This is not the time. Ordinarily, we’re happy to have kids see democracy at work, but with the precautions and occupancy limits we’re going to have, this is not a good time to do that.”
Berger said she hopes information about the expected voting experience Tuesday will be helpful for voters and pollworkers alike.
“We just really want the public to be aware of what it’s going to be like, and that if they’re asked to do something, the pollworkers are not the bad guys,” Berger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.