Natural Health turns to nature for healing

Natural Health Inc. is a business driven by family. Founded by mother-daughter duo Melissa and Katie Quin. The wellness store’s shelves are filled with natural products, from vitamins, supplements and detox products to teas, essential oils and specialty food.
In addition to holistic health products, Natural Health also offers items such as incense and incense burners, candles, bath and body products, essential oil diffusers, and antiques.
The pair have been using holistic medicine, or treatments that use natural products, for years, and founded Natural Health because they knew that it could help others struggling with health issues.
“We wanted to offer the community a natural way to help themselves without turning to expensive drugs that were not helping them,” Katie Quin said.
Katie, a certified holistic health practitioner, offers customers professional recommendations for products meant to treat their specific health concerns.
“I think we have the largest selection of alternative health products in the area and we offer the knowledge to be able to recommend products,” Quin said.
For example, Quin often finds herself recommending turmeric for pain and inflammation, and she keeps Natural Health’s shelves stocked with Terry Naturally, the No. 1 Turmeric brand available.
Natural Health uses products that pull from a wide variety of natural plants and minerals, and it has the largest selection of CBD products in the area. The store is stocked in CBD gummies, tinctures, tea, coffee and patches.
Quin recommends her CBD products to those experiencing pain, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, high blood pressure, sleep disorders and migraines.
Natural Health insures that all of their products are safe to use and offers certificates of analysis that verify their effectiveness.
“You always know exactly what is in your CBD product when you buy from us,” Quin said.
Natural Health, located at 304 Jackson Ave., McComb, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
