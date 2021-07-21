The Pike County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow many of the same protocols it started during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials hope that will pay off as cases around the state and in the county continue to rise.
“We are open for business, but you always have to be cautious,” Sheriff James Brumfield said. “We are still taking those steps to protect not only our residents but also corrections officers.”
State health officials confirmed for the first time Tuesday that the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Pike County, with at least three known cases documented.
When an inmate is booked into the jail, they are first screened with questions about coronavirus contact, possible symptoms and whether they had been vaccinated.
If the inmate had been in contact with someone who had the virus, they are then quarantined and monitored before being released back into the general population.
The biggest issue facing the jail is a holdover from before the pandemic — overcrowding.
Jail Administrator Richard Bynum said the jail is overpopulated by normal standards, with upwards of 160 inmates in the 132-bed facility.
“One person walked into the jail with COVID and walked right back out and to the emergency room,” Bynum said, noting it was the only confirmed experience of the virus in the jail that he knows of.
In an effort to cut down on population size at the beginning of the pandemic the jail opted to stop holding most people who had been arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Though the sheriff’s office has returned to taking in prisoners accused of misdemeanor crimes upon request of the arresting officer or the county judge, it continues to be selective on who gets to spend the night behind bars, Bynum said.
“We’ve been taking misdemeanors on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “You really have to be cautious about it.”
Brumfield noted that most misdemeanor charges can be solved with a ticket and a court date and will better serve the community than packing the jail.
With the delta variant and rising cases spooking many around the state, Bynum noted about 30% of the inmate population opted to get vaccinated when the jail offered it.
That mirrors the state’s vaccination rate of about 33.8% and Pike County’s 31% total vaccination rate.
