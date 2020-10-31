Three guns, jewelry, electronics, food and money were taken in a burglary on South Locust Street earlier this week.
Roger Nicks was away from his home in the 400 block Tuesday night. When he returned around 8 a.m. Wednesday, he discovered the house had been broken into, said McComb Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Nicks told police he noticed when he put his key in the front door that it was already unlocked. The break-in appeared to have happened through the back bedroom window.
Taken from the home were a .30-30 rifle, a .380-caliber automatic pistol, a .45-caliber revolver, a gold engagement ring, an iPhone XS Max, a black camera, several packs of food and $2,650.
Carter said the burglar left the kitchen sink running to overflow and flood the house.
Police also responded to the burglary of a shed on the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
The burglar appeared to have thrown a large rock through the glass front door of the shed to enter and take several power tools and other pieces of equipment.
Police are unsure when the break-in occurred. The homeowner was out of town when the shed was broken into; neighbors noticed the shattered shed door and reported it Monday, Carter said.
A Taurus 9 mm handgun was stolen from a 2015 Toyota Camry last weekend. Ronald Williams, owner of the gun and vehicle, told McComb police he believes the burglary happened between 1 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.
The police report did not list where the break-in occurred, Carter said.
Carter reported one new recent felony arrest in McComb. Police charged James Ray Johnston, a 19-year-old white male resident of McComb, with taking of a motor vehicle.
