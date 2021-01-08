Theater needs big repairs — and fast

The State Theater is in danger of losing its insurance unless structural repairs can be completed by March, McComb officials learned Tuesday.
Bill Garner of Insurance & Risk Managers said the building needs extensive repairs as soon as possible.
Decaying bricks are weakening the structure of the building, which is owned by the city of McComb, he said.
“The insurance company that is writing the coverage for it now has sent out a letter saying the structure is not in very good shape, and they would like very much to have it reinforced,” Garner said, noting that it needs to be finished by March 10.
“This is the only building we are concerned about. The rest have already been inspected.
“If we don’t adhere to this, then we are going to be in a jam come March 11.”
Garner said a previous insurance company that still has policies covering other city buildings declined to renew the coverage for the theater because of a faulty sprinkler system.
The city had to go with another company with substantially higher premiums.
Garner suggested taking the sprinklers out or replacing them while making other repairs.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked how long the city and Garner had known about the theater needing repairs. Garner said he got the letter from the insurance agency in May and sent it to the city, but with the number of staff changes that occurred in City Hall administration, communication lapsed between him and city officials.
The board asked Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green how much the repairs might cost, and he said the city had the building inspected last year, but there was never a quote from contractors so he could not estimate how much the repairs would run.
“We didn’t have anyone that wrote up a formal quote of the repairs that need to be done to the building. They did throw out some prices that were pretty extreme, but what I think we need to do is hire a structural engineer that can take a look at the building,” Green said. “When the contracts see what needs to be done, they can make a quote based off of that instead of going in blind.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Wednesday the next step is for the board to hire a structural engineer to assess the repairs, who will then report for the board to act on.
“Because this is time sensitive, it is not something we need to be dragging our feet on,” he said.
