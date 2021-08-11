The McComb-Pike County Airport is still insured, but board members remain worried about the cost and level of coverage.
Board President Bob Hensarling told board members Monday that accountant Hal Holloway had renewed the airport’s property insurance by sending a check for the $8,000-plus premium before the Aug. 6 expiration date, for the same coverage amount of about $1.3 million.
That was an increase from about $6,000, and included an increase in the deductible from $5,000 to $100,000, except in the case of wind or hail damage, for which the deductible is 5% of the damage cost or a minimum of $100,000.
“We don’t have the funds to fully insure the value of the airport,” Hensarling said. “To insure at the full value, the premium would be about $20,000.”
Holloway said the airport has the money in its bank account at present to make a $20,000 payment, but would end up short on paying for something else later if that amount was paid out for insurance.
He said later in his financial report that the airport had $184,000 in the bank, including insurance proceeds being used to repair damage caused by a tornado in November.
The bills approved for payment took the balance down to $139,000.
Hensarling said the City of McComb and Pike County should “be sent a letter telling them that their property is greatly underinsured, like the railroad museum. I think we should have our lawyer send a letter to that effect.”
Brad Clark — whose company, Clark Construction, is working on repairing some of the storm damage, and which rents a hangar at the airport, where the board meeting was being held — expressed frustration with the funding issues that are preventing the airport board from fully insuring the property.
“As a tenant, I am extremely upset that this airport is only insured for a third of its value,’ Clark said. “I need my hangar.”
Board member Lynn Martin said she thought someone in the city and county governments should have been responsible for making sure public properties, including the airport, are properly insured.
“Someone is not doing their job,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.