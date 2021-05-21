For the first time, Amite County High School Senior Beta Club members are going to the national club competition.
They’re preparing to meet that challenge in person.
Because two contest categories have to be done on-site and to commemorate the momentous occasion, club sponsor Angela Brooks is planning to take her students to Orlando, Fla., next month for the convention which takes place June 25-28.
The first step to getting there was to place high enough at the state level to qualify.
Brooks’ students did so by placing above fifth in a variety of categories: second place in on-site drawing, third place in the service learning showcase and fourth place in quiz bowl and the club trading pin contest.
Although the state conference was held in Biloxi, Amite County’s club participated virtually.
Brooks felt the virtual process took some adjusting from judges and sponsors since it was the first time there had been a virtual option.
Students submitted entries in visual categories as photos for Brooks to upload. Quiz bowl, math and history categories were typed into a portal for submission.
But that’ll change next month, particularly with the two on-site-only contests which will be scored live.
Meeting of the Minds will require a team of four or five students to come up with a solution to a given issue. Reimagine, Recreate, and Recycle will prompt teams to use recycled items to create an object.
The club has considered creating a Trojan horse to honor their mascot, the Trojans.
“If two (teams) have to go, maybe the whole club should go for the experience, because it’s the first time they’ve earned the opportunity,” Brooks said. “It was exciting for me too, because it was my first time working with this group.”
This has been Brooks’ first year teaching at Amite County High, but she was previously assistant sponsor of a Beta Club in Natchez.
Her co-sponsor at Amite County High is Michelle Weathers.
National Beta Club has ensured that the convention will conform to virus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brooks said.
While Amite County School District officials were hesitant at first, Brooks got approval from them and parents.
“We made sure that the parents consented to the kids going,” she said. “We just have to continue to be safe like we have been and follow CDC guidelines with masks, hand washing and social distancing. We’re not going to get outside of that just because we’re not at home.”
Some of the fun awaiting students at the conference is Beta Night and possibly a trip to a theme park.
The next step for students to get to Orlando is holding fundraisers.
They’ve already sold donuts, are considering other sales and are accepting donations.
Those interested in donating can learn how by calling Amite County High at 601-657-8920 and leaving a message for Brooks or by emailing her at brooksangela622@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.