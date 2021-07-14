Get ready for some old-fashioned preaching, praying and singing under the tabernacle with sawdust floors and ceiling fans, plus lots of fun activities — from ping-pong to hay ride — as the 178th Felders Campmeeting kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, July 25.
Evangelists are the Rev. Daniel Herring from Friday through Tuesday, and the Rev. Andy Stoddard for the rest of the campmeeting, held at Felders Campground off Highway 570 east of Summit.
Herring is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Stoddard is lead pastor at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Madison.
Bradley White is music director for the campmeeting, with Vicki Mercier and Steve Russell serving as organist and pianist.
Mike Howington is youth director. with Haley Lowery in charge of preschoolers and Mary Speed over elementary-age children. There is no nursery this year.
The host pastor is the Rev. Daniel Speed of Felders United Methodist Church, located adjacent to the campground.
Nightly worship starts at 7:30, with choir practice at 6:45.
On Saturday, morning worship starts at 10:30. Catfish plates will be available from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by worship at 11, then an egg toss at 3 p.m.
Next week’s daily schedule starts with rising bell at 6:30 a.m., devotion at 7, elementary music at 9, children’s activities at 9:30, worship at 10:30, junior high Bible study at 3 p.m. and senior high Bible study at 4.
A ping-pong tournament begins Thursday, July 22, continues 2 p.m. Friday and concludes 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Other events on the 24th include bike parade at 10 a.m., shaving cream and fire truck fun at 2 p.m., and hayride and chili dogs at 8:30.
The campmeeting concludes Sunday, July 24, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11.
Located on the banks of Topisaw Creek, Felders Campmeeting dates to 1843, though such religious gatherings go back to the early settlement of Pike County. The church and tabernacle were burned during the Civil War, rebuilt in 1881, and by the 1920s the campmeetings saw thousands in attendance.
Felders Campground has two historical markers: one from the Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, the other from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Both designate the campground a historic site.
