State officials are moving to expand COVID-19 testing for teachers and telehealth services for students at public schools statewide.
“Today, as we work to ensure that children can achieve some quality learning in the state of Mississippi, we are announcing two measures to increase access to health care and COVID-19 prevention in schools,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday.
“First, we are expanding school-based emergency telehealth coverage throughout the state of Mississippi. This will allow schools, even those without school nurses or school-based clinics, to access telehealth services.
“We also know that testing can allow us to prevent the spread of the virus by immediately identifying and isolating known cases. As teachers return to the classroom, we want to make it simple for them to get access to testing.”
Reeves, along with State Division of Medicaid Executive Director Drew Snyder, explained the details of the programs.
Snyder said the previous way telehealth worked was that the visit had to “originate” from an approved health care provider. The changes add schools to the list of places a telehealth meeting can take place as long as a licensed “telepresenter” conducts the meeting.
“Extending telehealth coverage has been a key part of ensuring access to care during this public health emergency,” Snyder said. “As children return to the classroom, increasing access in school settings is more important now than ever. Our hope is that children will get more efficient and timely care without having to leave the school.”
Reeves said it is important to remember that students with chronic illness will still have to get treatment for their conditions with or without a pandemic raging, so he was proud that the state Division of Medicaid and Department of Health could implement the change.
Reeves said teachers will be able to get a rapid test at the Health Department’s Jackson office at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, community sites across the state, as well as by rotating testing teams at their home county health department.
Testing teams will rotate every two weeks at county health departments, where teachers can drive up and get tested.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the only teachers that need to self-isolate after testing are those who have symptoms or were in contact with someone who had the virus.
He said these changes are important, noting that 71 of the 82 counties in the state have had reported cases of the virus in schools, with 245 teachers and 199 students confirmed to have the virus and another 589 teachers and 2,035 students in quarantine.
Dobbs also noted that it is important to understand that most, if not all, of these cases came from community spread, so the best way to keep the numbers in schools down is to keep the numbers in statewide down as well.
“This is a remarkable opportunity that if we focus ... we might have an entirely different trajectory,” he said.
Dobbs said he has seen many cases of college students going to parties with schools opening up, adding that college-aged students still make up the vast majority with the virus now. He said it is important for parents to discourage students from partying and encourage them to stick to small gatherings instead.
“Double down and mask up. ... And if you have kids in college, tell them to stay home and stay in small groups because we are going to have some real trouble out of that,” Dobbs said.
The state was an increase of 1,482 cases since Friday, with 276 added on Monday for a total of 72,412 cases since Mid-March. Monday is frequently a low day of cases reporting as the numbers are complied on Sunday, which is a half day for state health employees.
There were 52 deaths reported since Friday, with 11 reported Monday for a total of 2,095 deaths. Over the weekend Pike and Lincoln reported one death each for a total of 38 and 45, respectively.
Pike County rose by 18 cases since Friday, with seven reported on Monday for a total of 984, while Lincoln saw an increase of 17, with eight reported Monday for a total of 879.
Amite added two cases over the weekend and four cases on Monday for a total of 249, Franklin increased by 11 cases since Friday with three added on Monday for a total of 153, Lawrence went up by two since Friday for a total of 342, Walthall went up by four cases over the weekend and added no cases on Monday for a total of 525 and Wilkinson rose by three cases since Friday for a total of 234.
