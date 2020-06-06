LIBERTY — Aldermen agreed Tuesday to extend coronavirus restrictions at least through the next board meeting July 7.
That means town properties will remain closed, including town hall, the library conference room and Ethel Vance Natural Area. Town hall offers curbside service and a drop box. Aldermen agreed to pay Matthew Hughey up to $750 to build a plexiglass shield at the town hall counter.
The board agreed to close town hall July 3 for Independence Day.
