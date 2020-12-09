TYLERTOWN — Aldermen completed work on the town’s new alcohol regulations Thursday night, paving the way for the first sales in town in January.
The town now has rules on who can sell alcohol in which kinds of establishments in specific zones and times.
As discussed Tuesday, when board members first considered the controlling ordinances, retail sales of packaged beer and light wine for consumption away from the retail premises of grocery or convenience stores will be allowed at all times except midnight to noon on Sunday.
Harder liquor can only be purchased in state-licensed and approved package stores, under hours set by the state, which are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For on-premises consumption in properly licensed restaurants, beer and light wine sales are prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. State law prohibits such sales of hard liquor between midnight and 10 a.m.
Because of the closer quarters between buildings in town, establishments selling any kind of alcoholic beverage must be only 100 feet from organizations such as churches, schools or daycares.
Aldermen noted that the former Sunflower building is 165 feet from Tylertown United Methodist Church at their closest points, and anyone who might open a grocery store in the building in the future would likely want to sell alcohol.
The county’s distance requirement is 600 feet between alcohol purveyors and churches, schools or other like organizations.
The town requires that any alcohol sales generally be confined to commercial zones within 300 feet of Beulah Avenue, Highway 27, Highway 583 and Highway 48, or within 500 feet of U.S. 98 or Plaza Drive.
While earlier discussions had settled on requiring at least 60% of grocery or convenience store revenues to be derived from non-alcohol sales, the final ordinance for beer and light wine lowered that limit to 50%.
For restaurants, at least 25% of revenues must be derived from non-alcohol sales.
All sellers of beer and light wine will have to purchase a privilege license from the town as well as receive a license from the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.