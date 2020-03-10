McComb police are looking for a masked man who robbed a cashier at a McComb convenience store at gunpoint on Friday night.
A man entered the Pump N’ Savor at 1218 S. Broadway around 9 p.m., drew a gun and demanded the cashier empty the register, Detective Victoria Carter said.
Surveillance footage at the scene captured the robbery, and investigators are hoping footage from a nearby bank may have caught a glimpse of the robber without the mask as he fled the gas station on foot.
Police said no vehicle has been associated with the robbery.
The man spoke with a strong accent and witnesses at the scene indicated to police he is probably Hispanic, Carter said.
Man injured in alleged
escape attempt
In other news, a McComb man who allegedly busted out the rear window of a police cruiser in an escape attempt is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Tommy Trey Bell, 44, was picked up by McComb police on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant on Feb. 29 — the day after being released from the Pike County Jail.
Bell was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with one count disorderly conduct, one count disobeying a lawful order and one count resisting or obstructing arrest, and was released on Feb. 28, according to jail records.
The next day, an officer served the MDOC warrant and was in the process of taking him back to jail when Bell allegedly attempted to escape.
As the cruiser approached the intersection of Broadway and Third Street, a handcuffed Bell allegedly busted out the rear passenger window of the vehicle and made his way out of the broken window, falling to the ground, Carter said.
“He hopped out of the window in an attempt to escape,” Carter said.
Bell’s brother, Malcolm Bell, said he is upset about Bell’s injuries because he doesn’t believe he could have been injured so severely by falling out of a car window.
He said he’s also skeptical because the docket at the Pike County Jail doesn’t reference Tommy Bell’s Feb. 29 arrest. However, Bell’s Feb. 29 arrest isn’t recorded in the jail docket because he was immediately taken to the hospital and never booked back into jail, Carter said.
Bell remains in critical condition with a head injury.
