South Pike school board members put two fundraiser requests on hold while they consider how and whether to allow them.
Junior high school principal Warren Eyster requested permission to allow students without any discipline referrals to dress down on one designated day each month for $1, and to be able to visit a special snack center at certain times.
Eyster’s request said the dress-down funds would go to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, while the snack proceeds will help to purchase state testing T-shirts.
Both fundraisers were slated to last all year.
Board President Clara Conerly voiced concerns about the schools holding too many fundraisers, and starting them too early.
“Right now, we need to get school started, not focus on fundraisers,” she said.
Board member Luke Lampton noted that neither of the fundraisers requested involved trying to sell to the community at large, but are confined to the school and students, while member Eva Andrews suggested the dress-down fundraiser could be opened to other schools and pre-approved by the board if they wanted to do it.
Board attorney Lem Mitchell said the board might need to amend its uniform policy to allow the fundraiser, since it would be a regular occurrence during the year.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said board policy is to approve all fundraisers, and she wasn’t sure if opening a fundraiser up to other schools before they asked to hold a fundraiser would be allowable under that policy.
The board decided to have Mitchell and Scott look at the policies involved and consider the matters again next month.
In other business, the board:
• Approved its budget and ad valorem tax request to the board of supervisors. Business manager Delorean Hall said the district is requesting the same amount as last year.
• Renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Magnolia Police Department for providing school resource officers.
• Approved charging $5 for admission to volleyball games.
• Accepted bids on 16th Section land. David Mauthé bid $8,860.30 for 589.9 acres and Tony Hollis bid $5,350 for 331.48 acres. No bids were received on two other tracts.
• Approved 16th Section maintenance plans offered by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
• Contracted with Mike Ainsworth of Land Management Services for 16th Section land work.
• Contracted with LifeTouch School Portraits for taking school pictures.
• Contracted with A Clear Path for mental health services.
• Contracted with AAA Ambulance for $125 per hour to stand by at home football games.
• Purchased cyber insurance through the Mississippi School Boards Association for $9,588.
• Took ownership of copiers, printers and other devices from Office Automation Center and entered a maintenance agreement with the company, now called 1Source.
• Hired Bailey Group for instructional support consulting at Eva Gordon Elementary School and the high school.
• Accepted a donation of $314.63 to the junior high school.
• Approved a field trip to Dave and Buster’s in New Orleans for students who scored well on state tests.
• Accepted the resignation of assistant teacher Fredrica Brown.
• Hired assistant teachers Jasmine Jones and Shannon Johnson, substitute bus driver Mary Lomax and bus monitor Linda Butler.
• Corrected the hiring of Brittany Dillon from assistant teacher to teacher.
• Approved Kenneth Brumfield, John R. Wells, Ernest Jerrell and Ollie Jackson as football chain operators for $25 per night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.