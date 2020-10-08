The forecast for Hurricane Delta showed some signs of improvement Wednesday afternoon, with the former monster of a storm losing strength during its anticipated landfall. But forecasts still had Southwest Mississippi in the impact zone.
Local officials are urging residents to prepare for a rough weekend as Delta appears likely to bring damaging winds and drenching rain Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for Southwest Mississippi on Wednesday. A hurricane watch went into effect from High Island, Texas, to Grand Isle, La.
Southwest Mississippi could be in store for 4 to 8 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds hitting as early as Friday morning. Some places could see up to a foot of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Delta is expected to make landfall as at least a Category 2 storm along the south-central Louisiana coast on Friday. Forecasters have steadily predicted that it will turn northeast and travel roughly along the Mississippi River, putting Southwest Mississippi on the more dangerous eastern edge of the eyewall.
Delta was a Category 1 storm with 85 mph winds Wednesday afternoon as it moved further north into the Gulf of Mexico after hitting the Yucatan Peninsula’s resort-filled beaches on Tuesday.
The storm, which intensified from a Category 2 to a Category 4 storm with record-breaking speed on Tuesday, was expected to regain at least Category 3 strength by the time it reaches the central Gulf of Mexico today.
Delta is expected to weaken as it hits cooler ocean waters and wind shear before making landfall, but the degree of those effects was still uncertain Wednesday.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his counterparts in Louisiana and Alabama issued emergency declarations.
“Watch weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action,” the governor wrote on Twitter. “Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said now is the time to prepare.
“Everybody needs to be weather aware, get their stuff up, any loose items in the yard,” he said. “Today is the day to prepare and in the morning is the time to prepare for this storm. Don’t linger with it.
“Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon everybody needs to be still for a while.”
Coghlan said the area could see a lot of fallen trees weakened by this spring’s busy tornado season in the storm.
“We’ve got a lot of trees that are leaning from the tornado and past storms,” he said. “Sustained winds are hard on trees. They’re full of leaves right now.”
Delta’s rains seemed to be less of a threat, depending on how much falls and how fast, Coghlan said.
“If it’s over 24 hours it won’t be a big deal. If it comes in two or three hours that will be a big deal,” he said, noting the potential for local streams and rivers to swell.
Southwest Mississippi hasn’t found itself on the eastern edge of a hurricane in a long time, and Coghlan said the threat of Delta producing tornadoes as it passes by is something to take seriously.
“Of course, being on the northeast quarter of the thing, there’s also a good possibility there’s going to be some spin-up tornadoes as well,” he said.
Coghlan said Mississipi officials have not received a request from their Louisiana counterparts to initiate contra-flow on Interstate 55.
He said Southwest Mississippi has been fortunate to have been spared from serious tropical weather during 2020’s seemingly endless hurricane season.
“It’s about our turn. We’ve been really, really lucky so far,” he said. “This is the sixth time New Orleans has been in (forecast) cone this year on a storm. If New Orleans is in the cone we’re in the cone.”
