A Pike County man was awarded $700,000 in an alienation of affection lawsuit against his ex-wife and another man.
John Davis sued Sandra Davis and Porter Horgan, both of Louisiana, in Pike County Circuit Court. A jury rendered the award at the end of a three-day trial last week in Magnolia.
According to the civil lawsuit, the Davises married in 1979, had a son in 1987 and a daughter in 1989. The couple divorced in 2000, after which Mr. Davis continued to help support the children, including paying for their college education.
In 2018 Mr. Davis said he learned the children were not his but Horgan’s. Davis filed suit in February 2019.
John Davis was represented by Tyler Shandy and Ed Bean. Greg Malta and Anthony Antonio Heidelberg represented the defendants.
